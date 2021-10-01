Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Shares Down 0.8%

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.80. 418 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35.

Get Bancorp 34 alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

Bancorp 34, Inc is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary Bank 34, engages in the provision of savings and loan services. It offers consumer & business banking products & services such as mortgages, checking & savings account, credit & debit cards, safe deposit boxes, commercial lending, cash management business, business money market and Interest on Lawyers Trust Accounts.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp 34 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp 34 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.