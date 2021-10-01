Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,482,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.52% of Federated Hermes worth $84,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Federated Hermes by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 18.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 76.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 189.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $177,364.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,400.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHI opened at $32.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $311.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

