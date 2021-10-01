Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 32,659 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 784,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,659 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $84,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,666,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,893,000 after purchasing an additional 111,904 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $106.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.85 and a 200-day moving average of $107.50. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.