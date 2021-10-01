Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,561,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606,676 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.96% of H&R Block worth $83,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 62.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,444 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,886,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,470,000 after buying an additional 995,757 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,223,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after buying an additional 588,500 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,209,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.98. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other H&R Block news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $845,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $386,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

