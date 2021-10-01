Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,238,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.75% of Pentair worth $83,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Pentair by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,921,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,749,000 after acquiring an additional 741,309 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $955,767,000 after purchasing an additional 510,073 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 132.9% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 825,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,693,000 after purchasing an additional 471,042 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,971,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Pentair by 6.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,543,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,086,000 after buying an additional 207,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

NYSE:PNR opened at $72.63 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.