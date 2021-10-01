Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 771,657 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.72% of Calix worth $82,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Calix by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Calix by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Calix news, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $14,287,469.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $908,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,871 shares of company stock worth $16,163,170. 16.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CALX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Calix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

CALX stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.66. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $53.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Calix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $168.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

