Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,998,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,769 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.47% of Unum Group worth $85,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Unum Group by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $31.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

