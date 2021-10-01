Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,900,411 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,589,556 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.94% of Kinross Gold worth $75,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,290,925 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $516,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,008 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 35,310,654 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $224,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,724 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 43.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,438,586 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,635,000 after buying an additional 3,460,448 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 64.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,958,177 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,747,000 after buying an additional 3,518,677 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 9.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,670,151 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,169,000 after buying an additional 778,741 shares during the period. 44.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $5.36 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $9.42. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KGC shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.