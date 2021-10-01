Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $75.86 Million Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,146,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,102 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.94% of Southwest Gas worth $75,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,508,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

SWX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $66.88 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.10 and a 200-day moving average of $68.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.17.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $821.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.