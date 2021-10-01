Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $77.96 Million Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 760,135 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,712 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.12% of Bank of Montreal worth $77,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 42.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,520,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,792 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,128 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,635,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,724,000 after buying an additional 814,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,466,000 after buying an additional 625,304 shares during the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $99.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.80 and a 200-day moving average of $98.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $56.96 and a 12 month high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.848 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.16%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BMO shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.27.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.