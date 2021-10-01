Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $81.99 Million Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,942 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.27% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $81,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 75.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,462,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $621,923,000 after acquiring an additional 174,709 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 181.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 51,458 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $90.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.83. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.78 and a 1 year high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Erik Harris sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $34,323.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $250,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,211 shares of company stock worth $1,022,767. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RARE. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.78.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

