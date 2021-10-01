Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $83.57 Million Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153,288 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.67% of Valmont Industries worth $83,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Valmont Industries by 5.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $235.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.81. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.26 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.33.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

