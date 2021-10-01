Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $84.75 Million Stock Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,930 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.22% of Bilibili worth $84,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Bilibili by 4.4% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 106.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BILI stock opened at $66.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.10 and a twelve month high of $157.66. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.26 and a 200-day moving average of $97.90.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BILI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. HSBC decreased their price target on Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, CLSA decreased their target price on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.75.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

