Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 899,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.11% of Shift4 Payments worth $84,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $741,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 53.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,268,000 after acquiring an additional 814,160 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 14.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $1,207,000. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

FOUR stock opened at $77.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.92 and a beta of 2.38. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

FOUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.30.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $355,937,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,215.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,257,000 shares of company stock worth $356,575,800. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.