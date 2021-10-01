Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,319 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.63% of W. R. Berkley worth $83,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 592.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,994,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,489 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,923,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,668,000 after buying an additional 544,650 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 843.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 326,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,320,000 after acquiring an additional 292,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,931,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $739,193,000 after acquiring an additional 291,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 38.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 982,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,052,000 after acquiring an additional 273,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.55.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $73.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $59.61 and a 1-year high of $82.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.74 and a 200-day moving average of $75.97.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

