Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Spotify Technology worth $75,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,552,000 after acquiring an additional 269,718 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $8,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

SPOT stock opened at $225.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.19. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $201.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.52.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

