Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 993,391 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 226.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,432,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 993,391 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.47% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $75,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 35,479 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 457,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 174,610 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 321,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,574,000 after acquiring an additional 133,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.0% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTIP opened at $52.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.55 and a 200 day moving average of $52.22. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.59 and a 12 month high of $52.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.