Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,049 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.73% of Selective Insurance Group worth $84,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,532,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $513,023,000 after purchasing an additional 394,010 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,177,000 after purchasing an additional 310,631 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 447,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,284,000 after purchasing an additional 128,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,733,000 after purchasing an additional 91,994 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGI opened at $75.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $86.25.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities lowered Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

In other news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

