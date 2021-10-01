Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,076 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.38% of Sun Communities worth $76,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 58.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter worth $84,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 20.7% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Sun Communities by 16.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter worth $124,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

NYSE:SUI opened at $185.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.01 and a 52-week high of $209.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.00 and a 200 day moving average of $176.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.23%.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 234,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

