Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 18,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.07% of Amedisys worth $85,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amedisys news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $149.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.99 and a 200-day moving average of $238.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $148.57 and a one year high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.20.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

