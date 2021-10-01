Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,142 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.11% of Hill-Rom worth $82,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth $62,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth $87,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 14.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $150.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.76 and a 200-day moving average of $122.24. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.22 and a 1-year high of $152.37.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $344,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

HRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.80.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

