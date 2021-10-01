BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,761,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.90% of BankUnited worth $75,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKU opened at $41.82 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.55. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $231.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

