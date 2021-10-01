Basid Coin (BASID) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.61 Million

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 1st. Basid Coin has a total market cap of $10.65 million and $1.61 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. One Basid Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00054844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00115906 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.48 or 0.00211842 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00011940 BTC.

About Basid Coin

BASID is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 813,335,186 coins. Basid Coin’s official website is basidcoin.com . Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Basid Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

