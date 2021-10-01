Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.64.
BHC opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.61. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $34.80.
In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,896.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,179,000 after buying an additional 2,553,297 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,270,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,030,000 after buying an additional 2,222,888 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 2,553.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,618,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000,000 after buying an additional 1,557,740 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,554,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 150,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 670,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
