Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

BHC opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.61. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,896.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,179,000 after buying an additional 2,553,297 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,270,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,030,000 after buying an additional 2,222,888 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 2,553.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,618,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000,000 after buying an additional 1,557,740 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,554,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 150,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 670,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.