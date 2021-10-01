Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of BMWYY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.70. 75,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,641. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.92. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $39.63.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.