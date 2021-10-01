Beacon Price Tops $0.87 on Major Exchanges (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 64.8% higher against the US dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $48,852.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00001826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00020540 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000830 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000109 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 139.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

