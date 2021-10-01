Beek Jeroen B. Van Sells 12,171 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 12,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $306,344.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AlloVir stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.99. The company had a trading volume of 226,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,958. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average of $21.58. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $48.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 3.35.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts expect that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,530,000 after buying an additional 558,523 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AlloVir by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,352,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,435,000 after purchasing an additional 166,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AlloVir by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,786,000 after purchasing an additional 147,236 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in AlloVir by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,425,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,147,000 after purchasing an additional 245,951 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in AlloVir by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,336,000 after purchasing an additional 234,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ALVR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AlloVir from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on AlloVir in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

