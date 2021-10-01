Beek Jeroen B. Van Sells 12,171 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 12,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $306,344.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of AlloVir stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.99. The company had a trading volume of 226,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,958. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average of $21.58. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $48.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 3.35.
AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts expect that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on ALVR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AlloVir from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on AlloVir in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.
About AlloVir
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.
