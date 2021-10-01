Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Price Tops $1.37 on Major Exchanges

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Benchmark Protocol has a market cap of $4.03 million and $107,702.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00002860 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Benchmark Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00055060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.91 or 0.00235961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00114681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00012415 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol (CRYPTO:MARK) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 5,541,572 coins and its circulating supply is 2,943,468 coins. The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Benchmark Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benchmark Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.