Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Short Interest Down 70.5% in September

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the August 31st total of 221,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ BPTH opened at $5.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.91. Bio-Path has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $24.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.14. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 65.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,401 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 38,041 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.