Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Short Interest Down 70.5% in September

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the August 31st total of 221,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ BPTH opened at $5.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.91. Bio-Path has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $24.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.14. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.
About Bio-Path
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.
