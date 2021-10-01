Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth $58,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $109,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $745.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $774.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $669.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $507.22 and a 1 year high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total transaction of $1,729,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total transaction of $475,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,591. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.