Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Earns Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Colliers Securities in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 106.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of BMRA stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.29. 1,279,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,958. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35. Biomerica has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $78.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of -0.68.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 89.83% and a negative return on equity of 59.47%. The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biomerica will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the second quarter worth $653,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Biomerica in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Biomerica by 15.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Fore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Biomerica by 75.0% during the second quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57,857 shares in the last quarter. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

