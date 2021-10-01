BioPassport Token (BIOT) Achieves Market Cap of $15.89 Million

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 1st. One BioPassport Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. BioPassport Token has a market cap of $15.89 million and $6.81 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00054702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.31 or 0.00115379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00011477 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.24 or 0.00181112 BTC.

BioPassport Token Profile

BioPassport Token (BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BioPassport Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BioPassport Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

