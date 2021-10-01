Bird.Money Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.86 Million (BIRD)

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded up 27.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 1st. Bird.Money has a total market capitalization of $6.86 million and approximately $236,725.00 worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bird.Money has traded 31.2% higher against the US dollar. One Bird.Money coin can now be purchased for about $78.67 or 0.00162849 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00054567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 52.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.11 or 0.00229988 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00114965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00012027 BTC.

Bird.Money Profile

BIRD is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,227 coins. Bird.Money’s official website is www.bird.money . Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io . The official message board for Bird.Money is medium.com/bird-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Bird.Money Coin Trading

