bitCNY (BITCNY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $561,596.00

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 1st. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $561,596.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00065121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00101234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.21 or 0.00134293 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,128.45 or 1.00129762 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.25 or 0.06703682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

