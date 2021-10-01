Bitcoin Private Price Reaches $1.34 on Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 30.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00002809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $6.42 million and $2,313.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.71 or 0.00237616 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00123993 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00155567 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005214 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000153 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000506 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 47.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.