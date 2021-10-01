Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Tops $16.19 on Top Exchanges (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be purchased for about $16.19 or 0.00034065 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $184.89 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001987 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002090 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00017172 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004527 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,417,109 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

