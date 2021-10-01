BitCore (BTX) Market Cap Hits $3.24 Million

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. BitCore has a total market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $309,416.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,972.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,283.97 or 0.06845503 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00345397 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.85 or 0.01123238 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00107364 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $258.00 or 0.00537810 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $209.75 or 0.00437226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.90 or 0.00287465 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.