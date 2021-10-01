BlackCoin (BLK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5,021.00

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0688 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. BlackCoin has a market cap of $4.19 million and $5,021.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00024182 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000104 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,929,988 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

