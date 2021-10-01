BlackRock Inc. Buys 343,699 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,699 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 17.28% of ABM Industries worth $514,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABM. FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,600 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $74,016.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABM opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average is $48.45.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.