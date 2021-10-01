BlackRock Inc. Buys 343,699 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,699 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 17.28% of ABM Industries worth $514,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABM. FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.
NYSE ABM opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average is $48.45.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.
About ABM Industries
ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.
