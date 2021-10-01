BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,814,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,918 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.57% of Post worth $522,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Post by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,626,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,445,000 after purchasing an additional 121,939 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Post by 1.5% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,548,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,386,000 after acquiring an additional 37,787 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Post by 19,919.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 940,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 936,208 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Post by 4.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 509,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,846,000 after acquiring an additional 23,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Post by 4,917.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 324,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,150,000 after acquiring an additional 317,597 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $327,892.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,475.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $94,783.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.63.

NYSE POST opened at $110.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.81. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.12 and a 52-week high of $117.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

