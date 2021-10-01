BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,763,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,493 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.69% of LPL Financial worth $508,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 843.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 137,590 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 219,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,577,000 after acquiring an additional 134,123 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 985,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,977,000 after acquiring an additional 137,251 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPLA opened at $156.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.23. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.14 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPLA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.45.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

