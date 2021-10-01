BlackRock Inc. Has $500.60 Million Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,422,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 499,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.52% of Valvoline worth $500,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 3,963.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 272.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 1,318.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 39.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average of $30.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

