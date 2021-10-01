BlackRock Inc. Has $508.93 Million Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,259,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 438,465 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.81% of Hanesbrands worth $508,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 681.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,649,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,138,000 after buying an additional 3,182,489 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 1,156.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,326,000 after buying an additional 2,856,326 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,512,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,262,000 after buying an additional 1,682,318 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 8,760.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,497,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,964,000 after buying an additional 1,480,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,255,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,736,000 after buying an additional 1,243,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

NYSE:HBI opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

