BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,046,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 646,379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.17% of Teradata worth $502,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 378,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after acquiring an additional 49,170 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 48,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $57.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.85.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

