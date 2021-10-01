BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,371,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 767,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.00% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $527,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Game Creek Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 162.5% in the second quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 170,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 105,625 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 84.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 83,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 38,025 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.3% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,767,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,753,000 after acquiring an additional 897,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.25. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $50.39.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

