BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,747,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 223,192 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.81% of QTS Realty Trust worth $521,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,155,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,873,000 after buying an additional 2,464,326 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,036,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,366,000 after acquiring an additional 223,588 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,592,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,091,000 after acquiring an additional 130,855 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,551,000 after purchasing an additional 96,364 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,333 shares during the period.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

QTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QTS Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.54.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $77.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.78 and a beta of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $78.65.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 1.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.