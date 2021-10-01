BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Raised by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 2.5% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $35,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

BLK traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $838.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,748. The stock has a market cap of $127.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $900.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $858.17. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $559.18 and a twelve month high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

