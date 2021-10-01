BlackRock Inc. Sells 115,048 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,544,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 115,048 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.21% of Thor Industries worth $513,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,568,000 after acquiring an additional 868,264 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,196,000 after purchasing an additional 308,241 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,521,000 after purchasing an additional 239,151 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 460,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,046,000 after purchasing an additional 88,214 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 186,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,135,000 after purchasing an additional 87,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.78.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $122.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 2.35. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $78.64 and a one year high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

