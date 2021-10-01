BlackRock Inc. Sells 718,645 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,068,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 718,645 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.91% of Iridium Communications worth $522,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,466.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $39.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -398.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average is $40.33.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

IRDM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

In other Iridium Communications news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,070 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $95,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 29,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $1,233,699.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,222. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

