BlockBank 1-Day Volume Tops $663,096.00 (BBANK)

BlockBank (CURRENCY:BBANK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. BlockBank has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and approximately $663,096.00 worth of BlockBank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BlockBank has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One BlockBank coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00054702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.31 or 0.00115379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00011477 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.24 or 0.00181112 BTC.

BlockBank Profile

BlockBank (BBANK) is a coin. BlockBank’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,826,122 coins. BlockBank’s official Twitter account is @BLOCKBANKapp

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockBank is designed to close the gap between existing DeFi opportunities and banking by providing users with a layer of security, improved usability, and AI-enhanced risk management through a neobanking experience. The BlockBank platform is made for professional traders and new retail market participants looking to set their personal risk tolerance levels, receive AI-based advice on trading strategies, access modern banking services, and earn a better annual percentage yield (APY) when compared to traditional banking services. BlockBank users hold their blockchain assets in a non-custodial, cross-chain, cryptocurrency wallet with a built-in fiat gateway BBANK allows users to gain access to the credit card rewards program, use advanced AI assistant, increase their APY % and earn interest on their tokens by staking BBANK in their non-custodial BlockBank cryptocurrency wallet. “

BlockBank Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockBank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockBank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockBank using one of the exchanges listed above.

